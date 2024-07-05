Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.47 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ovintiv Price Performance
OVV traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,157. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.63.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
Ovintiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.
Ovintiv Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
