Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.47 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,157. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.