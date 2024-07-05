Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,380. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

