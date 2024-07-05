Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.24. 232,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

