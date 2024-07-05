Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.