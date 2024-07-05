Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 7,992 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. 3,129,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.39 and its 200 day moving average is $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $510.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

