Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 125,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

