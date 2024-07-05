Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,063 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of H&R Block worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 29.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

HRB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,310. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

