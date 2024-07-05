Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,359 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 12,428,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,147,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

