Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 446,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 819,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,716. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

