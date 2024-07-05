Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of ChampionX worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 164,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CHX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 1,249,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

