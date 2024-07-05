RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $55,977.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.2 %

RNG opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

