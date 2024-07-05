RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $55,977.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06.
RingCentral Stock Up 0.2 %
RNG opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on RNG
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.