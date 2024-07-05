RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,869.52

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,869.52 ($23.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,872 ($23.68). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,872 ($23.68), with a volume of 166,413 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,868.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,832.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.91) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($126,443.37). In other news, insider Vikas Karlekar bought 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.06 ($25,139.21). Also, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.91) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($126,443.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,081 shares of company stock worth $13,971,074 in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

