RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OPP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,438. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

