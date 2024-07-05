Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,091 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,246,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,689,039. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.