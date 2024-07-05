Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.45. 13,830,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 43,615,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

