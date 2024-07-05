ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 264000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

