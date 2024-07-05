Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.19. 10,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 18,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $87.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 20,637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

