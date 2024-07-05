Royal Bank of Canada Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $13.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of WBA opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

