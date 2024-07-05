Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 293,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 63,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

RVT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 115,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

