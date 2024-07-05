Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.71

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.71 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.39). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.43), with a volume of 1,078,755 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £990.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.90.

Insider Activity at Ruffer Investment

In other news, insider Solomon Soquar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £27,400 ($34,657.22). In related news, insider Nicholas Pink acquired 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,979.26 ($25,271.01). Also, insider Solomon Soquar purchased 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($34,657.22). 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

