SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 1.5%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.21%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.