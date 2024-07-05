Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 428,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 603,685 shares.The stock last traded at $30.08 and had previously closed at $30.19.
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.
About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.
