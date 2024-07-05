Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 428,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 603,685 shares.The stock last traded at $30.08 and had previously closed at $30.19.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.