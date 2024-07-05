Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.69

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 113227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

