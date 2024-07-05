Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 3,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3,130.12 and had previously closed at $3,057.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seaboard

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.