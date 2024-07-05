Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1,696.2% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,487.48 or 1.00051278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00063592 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041194 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

