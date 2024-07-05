Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1,696.2% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012713 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,487.48 or 1.00051278 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011824 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006457 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00063592 BTC.
About Seele-N
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.
