Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Buys £17,040.80 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040.80 ($21,554.26).

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.11 million, a P/E ratio of 512.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.70 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.44).

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8,518.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

