ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $920.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $950.00 to $920.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $813.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $785.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $729.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.