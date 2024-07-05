Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.45. 1,426,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,158,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.