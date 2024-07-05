Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Rises By 5.4%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aemetis Stock Up 5.7 %

Aemetis stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

