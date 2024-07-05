Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 180,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 237,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
About Silver One Resources
Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.
