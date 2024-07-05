Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

SMPL opened at $35.87 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

