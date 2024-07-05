SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $725.13 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $725.13 million and $5.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,603.13 or 1.00099778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61343782 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $4,438,979.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.