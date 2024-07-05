Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 37,071,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,246,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.