Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Up 5.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. 59,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 238,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.