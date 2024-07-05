Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Up 5.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. 59,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 238,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

