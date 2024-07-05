SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.32. 10,359,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

