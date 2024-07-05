Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
