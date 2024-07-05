Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 1,134,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,432,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $15,761,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,425,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,211. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile



Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

