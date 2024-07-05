Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 118,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

