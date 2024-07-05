S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.4%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

