SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 814,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 260,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $18.41.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

