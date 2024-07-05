SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,121,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 650,295 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 75,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

