SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.12

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $47.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 167,226 shares.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

