SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.46

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 92921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,844,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,011.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

