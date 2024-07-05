SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,673 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $112.02. 171,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

