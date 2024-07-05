SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 191.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 908,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 625,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

