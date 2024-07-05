SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,708 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,708 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. 441,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

