SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,070,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $131.57. 488,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,926. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.