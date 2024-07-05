SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 278,726 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 238.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,228,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 873,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

