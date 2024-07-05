SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 375,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,249. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

