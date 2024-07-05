SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,500 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 945,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,313. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

